Friday morning forecast February 5th

Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure will be to the east of the region, warming temperatures to the mid 60s to low 70s. Offshore flow will keep skies clear.

Temperatures will continue to warm Saturday, reaching around 5 to 10 degrees above average in the upper 60s to low 70s. An eddy overnight will bring fog to the South Coast through Sunday morning.

Offshore flow will weaken Sunday and clouds will increase. As a result, temperatures will drop by 2 to 4 degrees, but not enough to bring the region to normal. By the afternoon, flow will switch onshore.

Another eddy may bring more morning fog on Monday. Onshore flow and dry, somewhat cloudy conditions will continue through midweek. Temperatures will drop to at or below normal.

Thursday is looking slightly warmer with dry northwest to northerly flow.