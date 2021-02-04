Thursday morning forecast February 4th

Local Forecast

Offshore flow will bring more sunshine to the region. Temperatures will warm to near normal in the 60s.

Northeasterly winds are strong Thursday morning in Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties. There is a wind advisory in place in the Ventura County mountains and valleys until 3:00 pm. Sustained winds will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Winds will calm Friday and temperatures will continue to warm by a couple of degrees. We will reach peak warmth Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A very small trough on the border of California and Nevada will cool temperatures by up to 4 degrees Sunday, and also increase cloud cover. Onshore flow Monday will make for even cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Coastal temperatures will reach below average and interior temperatures near average by Tuesday.