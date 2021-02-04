Thursday evening forecast Feb. 4th

Local Forecast

Dry conditions are expected the next several days. Warmer temperatures are expected going into the weekend with some breezy north to northeast winds at times. Cooler weather on tap Sunday through the middle of next week as onshore flow returns.

Thursday was windy in Ventura County. Friday we expect winds to weaken but still be gusty at times. The downslope winds will help warm things up. Highs on Friday will be warmer and back above average in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Saturday the warm up will continue but likely less wind. Daytime highs expected to warm up into the upper 60s to mid 70s as high pressure nudged in from the west.

A weak little trough will move quickly through the area Sunday likely dropping temps a couple degrees but still slightly above normal for this time of year.

The quite dry weather will continue into next week. A couple troughs will pass north and east of the area and bring some high clouds at times. Onshore flow increases a bit Monday as a result, leading to cooler temps especially for coast and valleys, mostly mid to high 60s. Overall the high pressure ridge that has been so dominant most of this winter will continue to keep incoming storms to the north and east so no real rain chances expected through the end of next week at least.