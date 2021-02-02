Tuesday morning forecast February 2nd

Local Forecast

Clouds are back and temperatures are cooling slightly. The Central Coast will be in the low to mid 60s. The South Coast will be in the mid to high 60s.

A trough off of the west coast has a slight chance of creating showers over the Central Coast. Any measurable rainfall will stick to San Luis Obispo County at under a tenth of an inch. A stronger ridge of high pressure to the east should keep most conditions dry.

Cooling will continue on Wednesday. An overnight eddy will bring some low clouds and fog over the Central Coast in the morning, and clouds will begin to decrease overall to mostly clear conditions by Thursday. There may be some advisory level gusty northwesterly winds Wednesday, which will switch to a northeasterly direction Thursday by dawn.

A ridge of high pressure will develop Friday. Offshore flow and the ridge will warm temperatures through the weekend to at or above normal. Temperatures will cool again Monday as offshore flow weakens.