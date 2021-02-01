Monday morning forecast February 1st

Local Forecast

Temperatures will be around normal in the low to mid 60s. The day will start out mostly cloudy with southwest flow aloft.

Warm air advection will warm interior areas Monday by a few degrees. Weak onshore flow will cool coasts by a couple of degrees.

A trough will sit off of the West coast Tuesday, giving a very small chance of light showers in San Luis Obispo County starting in the evening. However, a strong ridge to the east will likely keep conditions dry. Temperatures will cool a couple of degrees.

Clouds will decrease through Wednesday to mostly clear conditions. Skies will remain clear through the weekend. There may be gusty offshore winds at times.

A weak ridge and offshore flow will develop Thursday and grow stronger on Sunday. Temperatures will warm a little each day, reaching just above normal by Friday. They will reach 8 to 12 degrees above normal by Sunday.