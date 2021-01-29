Friday morning forecast January 29th

Local Forecast

The bulk of the storm will move out of the area, but we will continue to see scattered rain showers across the region, which will be heavy at times. Wind will die down and temperatures will remain below normal, mainly in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold upper low to the west of Monterey will destabilize the atmosphere, bringing our region a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. We are expecting a quarter inch to third of an inch more rain through the day.

A winter storm warning in the Santa Barbara County and Ventura County mountains will expire at noon. We will continue to see snow above 4,000 feet and heavy snow above 6,000 feet.

High surf will continue, but decrease through the day. An advisory on the Central Coast expires at 6:00 pm. A beach hazards statement on the South Coast and a high surf advisory on the Ventura County coast expire at 10:00 am.

The skies will clear out Friday afternoon into Saturday and conditions will be dry as high pressure begins to build. Strong onshore flow from the week will turn to weak offshore flow. Temperatures will increase to normal, in the low to mid 60s by Sunday.

A low pressure system will start approaching from the northwest, increasing our cloud cover Sunday and Monday. The trough will move over Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing light rain showers and cooling temperatures back into the 50s.

When the storm clears away midweek, temperatures will warm again under a developing ridge of high pressure. There may be periods of gusty winds.