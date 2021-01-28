Thursday morning forecast January 28th

Local Forecast

Heavy rain is continuing through the region on the Central Coast. By mid-morning, the atmospheric river plume is holding together as it moves across the South Coast and Ventura County Thursday morning, bringing the heaviest rains there.

The heart of the storm will move swiftly out of the region, but we are expecting rainfall to continue through Friday. It will taper to showers by the afternoon. There is a flash flood watch and coastal flood advisory in San Luis Obispo County until Thursday afternoon.

A high surf advisory is in effect on the Central Coast through Friday at 6:00 pm with breaking waves up to 16 feet. Coastal flooding is a concern, especially around Port San Luis. There is also a beach hazards statement on the South Coast with waves up to 6 feet.

Thursday through Friday, the storm will bring us 2 to 4 additional inches of rain to the Central Coast, 2-3 inches to the South Coast, 3 to 6 inches to the Santa Ynez Valley, and 1 to 4 inches to Ventura County. Mountains and foothills could get even more.

It will also snow above 4,500 feet. Areas above 6,000 feet could see 1 to 3 feet of snowfall. There is a winter storm warning in effect in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County mountains until noon Friday with snow and high winds. Gusts could reach above 65 mph.

The high wind warning continues in San Luis Obispo County on the coast and in the mountains through the morning. Additionally, there is a wind advisory until the afternoon in the SLO valleys and on the Santa Barbara County coasts and Santa Ynez Valley until 4:00 pm. Sustained winds will be between 15 to 40 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will be fairly quiet as high pressure builds and temperatures rise to near normal. There is unlikely to be more measurable rainfall until Tuesday when a trough quickly moves into the region. Wednesday is looking dry and breezy.