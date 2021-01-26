Tuesday morning forecast January 26th

Local Forecast

It's a chilly morning and winds are a bit calmer. High temperatures remain below average in the 50s, but some South Coast cities could reach 60 degrees. Overnight temperatures will warm a bit through the week.

There is a frost advisory this morning in the Ventura County valleys with temperatures between 32 to 35 degrees.

The break between storms ends Tuesday night as an atmospheric river brings moderate to heavy rainfall. The storm will start in San Luis Obispo County and stall over Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties on Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon, the storm will move southward over Ventura County. It is likely the atmospheric river plume will hold together as it moves. In total from Tuesday to Friday, we are expecting up to 6 inches of rainfall in San Luis Obispo County, up to 4 inches north of Point Conception, and up to 3 inches on the South Coast and into Ventura County.

With consistent moderate to heavy rainfall over an extended period of time, there is danger of flooding, mudslides, and debris flow. Residents in valleys and recent burn areas should take extra caution.

There will also be a chance of a few feet of snowfall over the week, making for dangerous winter weather conditions. There is a winter storm watch starting Tuesday night in the Santa Barbara County mountains.

Winds will also be strong with this storm event, with some southerly wind gusts above 60 mph at times. A high wind watch is in effect for the duration of the storm in the San Luis Obispo County mountains. Gusts could reach 65 mph.

A high surf advisory remains in effect across all coastlines until Tuesday night. Waves will be highest on the Central Coast with local sets up to 20 feet.

The weekend will be calmer with cold temperatures and potential scattered drizzle. We will warm to near normal by Monday.