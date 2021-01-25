Monday morning forecast January 25th

Local Forecast

Our second storm system is continuing to sweep through the region, with a chance of rain, especially north of Point Conception. Rainfall amounts are between a quarter to three quarters of an inch. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Along with a chance of rain, there is snowfall above 3,000 feet and gusty winds. A winter storm warning is in effect in the mountains until 10:00 pm. There is also a winter weather advisory in the Cuyama Valley with up to an inch of snow. A freeze watch will go into effect Monday night through Tuesday morning in the Ventura valley areas with sub-freezing temperatures and wind gusts reaching 45 mph.

A high surf advisory is also in effect across all coastlines, but waves will be highest on the Central Coast at up to 20 feet. The advisory expires Tuesday night, but could be extended.

There will be a lull between storm systems on Tuesday. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, we see a very likely chance at moderate to heavy rain with an atmospheric river overhead. It will be heaviest in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties through Wednesday as the storm stalls overhead.

The storm will move southward Thursday bringing heavier rain to Ventura County. In total between Tuesday and Friday, we could see up to 8 inches of rain in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties and up to 4 inches in Ventura County. We will also see 1 to 2 feet of snow in mountains.

The consistent moderate to heavy rains will bring potential flooding and mudslides or debris flow over recent burn areas. There will also be extremely gusty winds, especially in the mountains. This storm event is expected to be significant.

Over the weekend, we could see a very minor storm system with a slight chance of showers across the region. Temperatures will remain below average.