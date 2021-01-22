Friday morning forecast January 22nd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling down by around 12 degrees overall. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A marine layer is covering the South Coast and Ventura County in the morning. An upper low is moving over Northern California, bringing a slight chance of light rain showers to our region starting in the morning.

The chance of showers will continue well into Saturday as the upper low moves over Southern California. We are expecting less than a quarter inch of rain from this storm.

Temperatures will remain below average, within a few degrees of 60 degrees, for the entire next week.

There may be some clearing with a little ridge forming on Sunday. However, Sunday night into Monday, a wetter system will bring up to another half inch of rain. It may also bring some snowfall above 4,500 feet, possibly triggering winter weather advisories.

Tuesday will bring a little break in the rain before a third system hits the region Wednesday. We are expecting moderate to heavy rainfall, but low snowfall levels. Rain will be heaviest in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, where amounts may reach between 1 to 3 inches of rain.