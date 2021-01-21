Thursday morning forecast January 21st

Local Forecast

It's a much calmer day with sunny skies from a small ridge of high pressure. Temperatures, though, are cooling down by a few degrees with a sea breeze. Most areas will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

An upper low from the northwest will move to Northern California by Friday morning, reaching Central California by the afternoon. It will bring mostly cloudy skies and a slim chance of light rain from mid morning Friday to Saturday. Rain will likely be less than a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures will decrease by up to 12 degrees Friday, putting temperatures below average. The will hover below or around 60 degrees from Friday and into the middle of next week.

Conditions will clear and dry a bit going from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon with a little ridge developing. The ridge could bring a degree or two of warming.

Monday, a much colder and wetter system will sweep over from the northwest. That rain system has the potential to bring half an inch of rain, with more in the mountains.

There will be a dry lull Tuesday before another wet system reaches the area late next week.