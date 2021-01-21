Rain finally back in the forecast

Local Forecast

Finally a taste of winter is back in the forecast. Friday into late next week, much cooler and unsettled weather is anticipated. Rain and snow will be possible Friday and Saturday and again Monday through next Thursday.

Thursday the strong winds diminished, and we got to enjoy light to breezy conditions. Temperatures were comfortable in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Friday starts a change to a cool and unsettled pattern. As the upper low drops south across the state, expect an increase in clouds across the area with partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected Friday through Saturday. This system will bring the threat of some precipitation to the area Friday afternoon through Saturday. At this time, any precipitation looks to be rather light with amounts less than one quarter inch of rainfall. Temperatures will be cool with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.



For Sunday night through Tuesday, expect a good chance of precipitation for the area. A cold front will sweep across the area Sunday night and Monday, followed by a showery pattern Monday night and Tuesday. So, all areas should receive a decent amount of precipitation. Preliminary amounts look to be between 0.25"-1". Snow will also be possible in the mountains. Temperatures will stay chilly and below average during this time.

Another storm is expected to arrive late Wednesday through Thursday.