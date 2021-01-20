Wednesday morning forecast January 20th

Local Forecast

As an upper low moves into Baja, we are seeing less cold air advection. Temperatures will warm 5 to 10 degrees, reaching the 70s.

Winds are continuing fairly strongly across the region through the early afternoon, especially in Ventura County. They will calm down in the afternoon and into Thursday.

There is a wind advisory in Ventura County until 6:00 pm. Winds will reach 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. With relative humidity reaching the teens, there is also a red flag warning in effect in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties until 10:00 am.

Conditions will be calm and pleasant Thursday with a small ridge. A sea breeze and reduced compression will cool temperatures back down to the mid 60s to low 70s.

An upper low will move down the West coast Friday, bringing a slim chance of showers from the afternoon into Saturday. Temperatures will continue to cool to below average over the weekend.

Sunday will be sunnier and dry with very slight warming as a little ridge moves over the region.

Another trough will hit the region Monday with a better chance of rain. It could bring rain all the way through Tuesday as well.