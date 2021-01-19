Tuesday morning forecast January 19th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are dropping by 5-15 degrees with strong cold air advection. The region will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s. An eddy has created a marine layer on the South Coast, but there should be clearing of low clouds by mid-morning.

Cold air advection is not only brining cooler temperatures, but also bringing some clouds and very strong winds. A high wind warning remains in effect through Wednesday morning before dawn. Winds will reach 55 mph in Ventura County with gusts up to 80 mph. The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains will have wind up to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

The winds are expected to cause damage, including downed trees and power lines and property damage. There may be power outages and drivers may experience difficulty, plus downed limbs in the roads.

A red flag warning is in place because of the high winds and resulting low relative humidity. Humidity may reach as low as 15%.

A high surf advisory continues on, but will expire Tuesday night. Breaking waves are highest on the Central Coast.

Winds will ease up a bit Wednesday morning, but continue throughout the day. The upper low will move to the southwest. Without cold air advection, temperatures will warm again by 4 to 8 degrees.

A small ridge will pop up over southern California on Thursday, but a strong upper low will move into the Pacific Northwest, cooling our temperatures by 8-10 degrees.

The upper low will move down the coast on Friday, bringing more clouds before opening into a moist trough. There is a slight chance of rain showers overnight and through Saturday.

With the trough, temperatures will cool further, bringing temperatures a few degrees below average over the weekend.

On Monday, a fast moving trough will bring a better chance of rain to the region.