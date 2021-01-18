Monday morning forecast January 18th

Local Forecast

Cooling will continue as a trough moves to the west of Baja, and an upper low retrogrades from Nevada. Our temperatures will still be above average, mainly in the 70s.

Cold air advection will bring extremely gusty winds from late Monday into early Wednesday morning. The winds are expected to be damaging with sustained winds up to 50 mph and gusts up to 75 mph in Ventura County. Winds will be strong, but at slower speeds in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains. A high wind warning will go into effect Monday night through Tuesday morning.

This wind event may down trees, tree limbs, and power lines. It could cause power outages and property damage. It will also make driving dangerous for high profile vehicles.

With winds causing dry conditions, there is also a fire weather watch in effect through Tuesday night. Humidity will be between 15-40 percent.

Additionally, a high surf advisory continues on all coastlines until 10 pm Tuesday. Waves will reach 20 feet on the Central Coast, 8 feet on the South Coast, and 12 feet on the Ventura County coast.

With the upper low moving south over LA County Tuesday, we could see more high clouds. There will be clearing Wednesday as the upper low moves to the southwest and temperatures may rise again with a lack of cold air advection.

By Thursday a pop-up ridge over Southern California will keep skies clear. Cooling will continue with upper lows to the north and south of the region. On Friday, an upper low in the Pacific Northwest will move down the coast, opening to a trough and bringing a slight chance of rain showers overnight and through Saturday.

Temperatures will cool to a few degrees below normal over the weekend.