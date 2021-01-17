Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 17th

Local Forecast



Another amazing Fall like day with records and near records pretty widespread. Overnight lows in some areas stayed in the 60's and even 70's as this latest Santa Ana wind event really warmed the region up! The winds are expected to ease for most areas with just moderate gusts expected in Ventura County on Monday. Look for temperatures to be once again very mild and even warm, but noticeably cooler than the last few days. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's for most areas.

A very storng area of high pressure continues to sit over much of the West Coast. This drives storms up and over us, leaving us high and dry and in this case, very warm! The winds and temperatures will ease tomorrow, but remain very nice for MLK Day. However, an area of low pressure will slide up from the south and interact with high pressure and another wind event is expected by late Monday and in to Tuesday. Winds from the northeast could be very strong with damaging gusts possible up to and even over 70 mph in a few areasThis means we are now already under a High Wind Watch and more Fire Weather Watch widespread through at least early Wednesday. The area of low pressure to the south, which will help increase the wind for Tuesday, will drift farther north and a slight chance for showers could come in to play from mid week and in to next weekend. A very busy and active forecast which will be updated frequently in order to stay ahead of all the expected changes.

