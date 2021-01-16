Saturday Evening Forecast Jan 16th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Wow! is the best way to describe our weather over the last couple of days. More records fell yet again as the calendar might say January, but Mother Nature is making it feel more like October. Another very warm day is expected for Sunday, however a sea breeze will likely bring down the temperatures a little and help to cool us off quicker by tommorrow afternoon. Look for highs to once again be in the 70's and 80's with the warm Santa Anas blowing yet again in Ventura county for the morning hours.

A very strong area of high pressure continues to sit over much of the West Coast. This drives storms up and over us, leaving us high and dry and in this case, very warm! The winds and temperatures will ease in MLK Day or Monday. However, an area of low pressure will slide up from the south and interact with high pressure and another wind event is expected! In fact, by late Monday and in to Tuesday, winds from the northeast could be very strong with damaging gusts possible. We will need to watch this closely and update you with all the latest watches and warnings expected. One interesting twist with this next wind event will be that colder air from the north will drift in and this means we will stay mild to even cool, unlike this last Santa Ana. By mid week and beyond, hopefully the winds will ease again and temperatures will continue to cool. An area of low pressure is expected to move toward us by next weekend. Rain right now looks to be a long shot, but we are hopefull!.