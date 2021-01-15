Friday morning forecast January 15th

Local Forecast

The ridge of high pressure near us will peak in strength today and temperatures will be similar to yesterday, in the upper 70s to 80s.

Flow will turn more northerly and will bring stronger winds to Santa Barbara County. Winds will continue to be gusty in San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties as well. There is a wind advisory in effect in the Ventura County mountains and valleys until 4:00 pm.

Additionally, a red flag warning continues in Ventura County through Friday afternoon, and a fire weather watch will start up on the South Coast and in the Santa Barbara County mountains, lasting until Saturday morning. Relative humidity will dip into the single digits.

A high surf advisory will start Friday night through Tuesday on the Central Coast with waves up to 12 feet, then increasing to 16 feet over the weekend. There will also be an advisory starting Saturday morning on the South Coast and Ventura County Coast with waves up to 8 feet, increasing to 10 feet.

Winds are expected to remain strong through Saturday. The ridge will weaken over the weekend and temperatures will slightly decrease.

On Monday, a strong upper low in Canada will move towards us, bringing much relief in temperatures. With the low more to the west, we are looking at moderate to strong Santa Ana winds in Ventura County.

The upper low could also bring more cloud cover on Tuesday. Temperatures should be much closer to normal in the 60s to 70s by midweek.