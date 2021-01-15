Friday evening forecast January 15th

Local Forecast

At times we could expect gusty north to northeast winds through Sunday. With the potential for a Santa Ana wind event Tuesday and Wednesday across Ventura County. Daytime highs will warm above average until Sunday, then further cooling into Monday.

Mostly sunny skies prevailed on Friday along with well above average highs, reaching the upper 80s to 90s. With some areas breaking record highs including Camarillo for a second day in a row. Highs on Saturday along the coast will warm in the upper 70s to low-mid 80s. Interior valleys looking at the low-mid 80s.

Overall skies will remain mostly clear through the weekend, with more cloud cover into Monday. This will make for an unusual weather pattern as temperatures cool but winds get stronger. A Santa Ana wind event will be possible around Monday through Wednesday with very gusty northeast winds. At this time Tuesday is likely to be the windiest day, with the potential for 80 mph wind gusts or stronger for Ventura County.

A Red Flag warning remains across Ventura County until Saturday late afternoon. North to northeast winds will range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. This has caused relative humidity to drop 8 to 15% and as low as 5% at times.

A High Surf Advisory will also be in effect from Friday night until Tuesday night. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast looking at high surf of 8 to 12 feet. Expected to increase Saturday from 12 to 16 feet. Ventura County is expecting large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet possible.