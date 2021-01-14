Thursday morning forecast January 14th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are jumping up a few more degrees, reaching between 10 to 20 degrees above normal. There is potential to reach the low 80s in a few locations, meeting or breaking records.

Northerly winds are still strong in San Luis Obispo County in the early morning. There is a wind advisory in place until noon in the mountains and on the coast. By midday, northeasterly winds will pick up in Ventura County with an advisory in place. Additionally, there is a red flag warning from 4:00 pm Thursday until 4:00 pm Friday.

A high surf warning continues on the Central Coast through 5:00 pm Thursday with breaking waves up to 12 feet and strong rip currents.

Winds will pick up on the South Coast Thursday night into Friday as northerly flow increases, but temperatures will not change much. A wind advisory may be called. There is already a fire weather watch in place from Friday night to Saturday morning. Relative humidity could reach the single digits.

Over the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will start to weaken and we will get some relief with the heat. Winds will pick up again Saturday, possibly reaching advisory levels.

A moderate Santa Ana wind event will hit Ventura County Monday, but temperatures across the region will continue to cool down with a cold upper low moving over the United States from Canada. By Tuesday, temperatures should be near to slightly above average with more cloud cover.

By Wednesday, high pressure will begin to build again.