Thursday evening forecast January 14th

Local Forecast

Sunny and dry conditions will remain through Monday. By Tuesday an upper level low could bring more clouds into Wednesday. At times strong north to northeast winds will impact the region through Saturday then Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help temperatures warm well above average through Saturday. With the potential for near record highs into Friday. Temperatures will cool slightly on Sunday then much cooler through early next week.

As temperatures warmed well above average on Thursday. This allowed for several record highs including Camarillo at 91 degrees compared to 88 set in 2009. Santa Barbara also broke record reaching 83 as opposed to 82 back in 1991. Daytime highs will warm 10 to 20 degrees above average until Saturday. With coastal and interior valleys in the upper 70s to low-mid 80s. By Sunday temperatures will trend in the mid to upper 70s.

Due to warm, dry and breezy winds this has prompted fire weather conditions. With a Red Flag Warning issued across Ventura County mountains and valleys until Friday afternoon. Relative humidity will range 8 to 15 percent with poor overnight recoveries. North to northeast winds at 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up 50 mph.

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect across southern Santa Barbara County south coastal and mountain areas from Friday night until Saturday morning. Offshore trends will weaken into the weekend before a Santa Ana wind event returns Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will still trend cooler into next week with more relief ahead.