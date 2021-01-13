Wednesday morning forecast January 13th

Local Forecast

As a ridge of high pressure moves closer to us from the southwest, temperatures will increase by a few degrees. Many areas will be in the 70s, well above average.

With increased northerly flow, the region will be clear of low clouds and fog, but may still see some high clouds.

There continues to be a high surf advisory on the Central Coast, expiring Thursday evening. High surf also continues on the South Coast and in Ventura County, but those advisories expire Wednesday night.

By evening, there will be gusty winds on the South Coast and in the Santa Ynez range, and all the way up into San Luis Obispo County. They may reach advisory level.

Winds will continue into Thursday morning, but then shift to a northeasterly direction. Santa Ana winds are not expected to reach advisory level in Ventura County.

The ridge will peak on Thursday into Friday and skies will be very sunny. Some coastal cities will see the low to mid 80s, and temperatures overall will be 10 to 20 degrees above average. Some cities may tie or break daily heat records.

High pressure and offshore flow weaken into the weekend. We will back off on temperatures a little and may see some gusty north to northeast winds, particularly on Saturday.

Temperatures will still be above average early next week, but start to cool more significantly. A stronger Santa Ana wind event is expected Monday into Tuesday.