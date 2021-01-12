Tuesday evening forecast January 12th

Local Forecast

Some mid to high level clouds will linger through Wednesday morning, otherwise staying mostly clear into early next week. Breezy to gusty northeast winds will also be possible, especially Wednesday night until Saturday. As a ridge of high pressure will build with a warming trend through late week.

Expect a few degrees of warming on Wednesday, before significant warming Thursday and Friday. Temperatures on Wednesday will warm in the mid to upper 70s. As a warm air mass dominates Thursday and Friday, this will prompt near record level highs. Daytime highs could reach 20 degrees above average, with some areas in the lower 80s.

Stronger winds could also be expected along Santa Barbara and Ventura County. Advisory level winds are likely to develop Wednesday night along the Santa Ynez range and southern Santa Barbara County. With the potential for 50 mph wind gusts especially near the hills and Montecito.

A Santa Ana wind event will then shift wind direction northeast by Thursday and Friday. This will prompt weak to moderate winds bringing 35 to 45 mph wind gusts. Dry and windy conditions are expected through early next week. However weaker offshore flow will lead to some cooling over the weekend but conditions will still remain above average.