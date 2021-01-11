Monday morning forecast January 11th

Local Forecast

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are beginning to warm up again. Overall temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

A ridge to the northwest of the region on Monday, but moves overhead by Tuesday. Offshore flow will strengthen, but there may be some high clouds, making for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will continue to warm a degree or two each day this week. By Thursday, temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

A high surf warning is in place on the Central Coast with waves reaching over 20 feet. It expires by 3:00 pm Monday, but will likely downgrade to an advisory. An advisory is in place on the South Coast and Ventura County through Tuesday morning.

With high tides of over 6.5 feet Monday between 7:00-8:00 am, there is a coastal flood advisory as well. Walkways, parking lots, and roadways near beaches could experience minor flooding. There is also a chance of some beach erosion.

A wind advisory is in effect in Ventura County. The coast will see winds up to 25 mph, while valleys and mountains will see wind speeds up to 35 mph. Gusts may be 10 mph faster than top sustained wind speeds.

There may be some gusty winds at the end of the week. By the weekend, the ridge and offshore flow will weaken slightly and temperatures will start to cool off a little.