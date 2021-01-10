Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 10th

Local Forecast

More beautiful weather courtesy of yet another offshore or Santa Ana wind event! A Wind Advisory will stay in play for portions of Ventura County through at least mid day Monday. Look for winds to blow from the northeast with gusts in the most prone areas reaching or exceeding forty mph. High surf will also hold through Tuesday and tides are becoming a little more extreme as we head toward New Moon. That means we could see some minor tidal overflow for morning hours especially during peak high tide. Temperatures on Monday will stay very mild and even a little on the warm side with readings in the 60's and 70's region wide.

As we have seen so often this so called rainy season, high pressure refuses to loosen its grip across much of California. Of course, this makes for extremely beautiful weather, but drought concerns are ever growing. As for rain chances, we do not really see any good news in the forecast for at least the next week and possibly in to the last part of January. Hopefully our long range forecast computer models will start showing something promising and we can start talking about some rain! In the meantime, we will continue to have stellar weather with ample sunshine and mild to even warm temperatures, especially late next week. That means highs in the 70's and even a few 80's will expected with just some high and mid level clouds drifting over the region from time to time.