Friday morning forecast January 8th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are still on the warm side, in the upper 60s to mid 70s. There may be some patchy coastal fog in the morning.

An inside slider, or trough on the border of Nevada, will set us up with northerly flow and cool air advection. This will start up strong winds on the South Coast. An advisory is likely to be put in place.

Saturday, the region will cool slightly as a cold air mass lingers in interior areas, despite offshore flow and a building ridge. By dawn, winds will move in a northeasterly direction. There may be wind advisories associated with this, and increased fire danger from Santa Ana winds in Ventura County all weekend.

Skies will remain mostly clear before some clouds move in overnight into Sunday. Monday, there will be additional cloud coverage.

A high surf advisory is now in effect through Tuesday on all coastlines. It will peak Sunday into Monday. Combined with high tides, it may cause coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Temperatures will increase by a degree or two each day into midweek. By Thursday, temperatures may be upwards of ten degrees above normal. Some clouds will remain as offshore flow will not be strong enough to push them out.