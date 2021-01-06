Wednesday morning forecast January 6th

Local Forecast

Compressional warming will heat up valleys and coasts a tad, and a lack of cool air advection will also warm interior areas. Temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Another weak trough will move over the region overnight, but break apart just before reaching San Luis Obispo County. It will remain dry.

A high surf warning expires in the morning on the Central Coast, then high surf advisories continue on all coasts through Saturday evening.

Thursday, our ridge will flatten but will continue warming, putting temperatures slightly above normal. Winds should be fairly calm.

Flow will shift northerly Friday as a strong storm system crosses from the Pacific Northwest. It is also expected to break apart, leaving our conditions dry. By evening, an inside slider, or trough on the border of California and Nevada, will bring us strong northerly winds. Winds will continue through morning Saturday.

Ridging will develop and build over the weekend along with offshore flow. However, cool air in interior areas will overwhelm any warming from the offshore flow.

Warming is expected to continue into early next week, bringing temperatures up to 10 degrees above normal.