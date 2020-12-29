Tuesday morning forecast December 29th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are increasing by a few degrees with a ridge building off of California, but are still below average in the 50s to 60s.

Monday, we received upwards of an inch of rainfall across the region. The trough that brought our rainfall is now to the southeast in Arizona. Tuesday is much drier with offshore winds and sunny conditions.

Temperatures Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday, but may warm a degree or two with offshore winds increasing and north to northeast flow.

Midweek, an inside slider, or trough, will be on the California and Nevada border, but will move northward. We will see some northerly winds following that event on Thursday, possibly reaching advisory level on the South Coast.

By Friday, high pressure will build and offshore flow will come back, creating a mild Santa Ana wind event. Winds are not expected to reach advisory levels.

The ridge will flatten Saturday and a weak system will touch San Luis Obispo County Sunday, bringing mostly cloudy skies across the region.

Monday, a second trough will pass through with more moisture and energy. There is a chance of rain north of Point Conception and a slight chance to the south.