Monday evening forecast December 28th

Local Forecast

Due to a cold front isolated showers will continue into Monday evening. With dry and warmer conditions expected through Thursday. Some areas could experience breezy northern winds at times, especially Wednesday night and Thursday. A dry weather pattern will likely persists through next Monday with daytime highs near or slightly above average.

The first significant storm of the season brought great totals up and down the coast. Generally most locations received between 0.50 to 2.00" possible. The highest total received in our region was in Cal Poly with 2.65" total. Due to the storm temperatures were also cool and below average, ranging in the mid to upper 50s.

A gradual warming trend could be expected Tuesday through Thursday, with coastal and interior valleys ranging in the low to mid 60s. North to northeast winds will also be breezy at times. The strongest winds expected for southern Santa Barbara County mountains and passes. Winds are expected to remain below advisory but due to a dry air mass, relative humidity could still drop to the teens.

The weather pattern will remain quiet for much of the week. Aside from some high level clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Breezy winds could return Friday but likely to remain sub-advisory.