Saturday Evening Forecast Dec 26th

Local Forecast

A mostly quiet weather day as just a little bit of rain managed to drift south and produce some very minimal and scattered amounts in our northern areas. Otherwise it was a nice day with cool to mild temperatures and light winds. We are monitoring the anticipated arrival of our first significant rain event. So far, the only official weather watches or advisories are for more big waves along the coast and the potential for some snow above about 4000-feet late Sunday in to Monday. Temperatures on Sunday will again be in the cool to mild range with mostly 60's expected. Rain should hold off through the day with chances increasing as we head in to the evening hours of Sunday.

Finally Mother Nature is sending us some much needed rainfall. Our Fall and early Winter has been dominated by the much discussed La Nina phenomena where storms stay way to the north and we see wind system after wind system. This particular storm is dropping far enough south and good dynamics to break through the La Nina dry shield. We should see showers developing from north to south through very early Monday and we could even see some spotty thunder. For now, just higher than normal surf and snow above 4000-feet are the only official weather alerts/advisories. However, if we do see some thunder and very heavy downpours, Flash Flood issues could pop up. We will stay ahead of this update as we get the information. Rain totals, minus any thunder related downpours, should range from about a third of an inch up to possible an inch along the coast. Mountains and foothills could see higher totals. It will will also be breezy and cool through about the middle of next week. Morning could actually be downright cold and frost migh become an issue by Tuesday. Another storm system will approach the West Coast late in the work week, but is expected to stay too far to our north. So, New Years should stay dry and mild once we get throught the morning chilly temperatures.