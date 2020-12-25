Friday Evening Forecast December 25th

Local Forecast

There is a slight chance of rain overnight Friday on the Central Coast, coming in at under a tenth of an inch. We will also see increasing clouds overnight, with warm low temperatures on the South Coast and in the 40s on the Central Coast and inland. Temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s.

Conditions are cloudy and cool Saturday with north flow. Areas north of Point conception will see slightly sunnier skies. However, more clouds will move in overnight with a moist upper low.

Sunday, a low pressure system will move south over northern California reaching San Luis Obispo County in the evening hours. Our flow will switch northwesterly.

It will bring cloudy skies and a good chance of rain. We are expecting about a half an inch of rain in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. Then, the storm will start to lose steam, giving about a quarter of an inch of rain on the South Coast and a tenth of an inch in Ventura County.

Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will bump up by a couple degrees as flow switches offshore and a ridge develops. Temperatures will stay below normal, but skies will clear a lot.