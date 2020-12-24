Thursday morning forecast December 24th

Local Forecast

A closed low is approaching from the southwest and will pivot northeast across the Central Coast. It brings a chance of overnight sprinkles in the mountains, and will lower temperatures a couple of degrees. Temperatures will be around normal, mainly in the mid to upper 60s.

A red flag warning and wind advisory are still in place in Ventura County through noon with winds decreasing a bit from Wednesday. Sustained winds are expected to reach up to 30 or 40 mph in the morning hours. Relative humidity could reach the low single digits.

Wind is also picking up on the South Coast and into Lompoc this morning, but is also expected to taper off through the day.

Christmas Day is looking to start a little clearer, but clouds will move back in as an upper low moves inland from off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. There is another slight chance of sprinkles Friday and Saturday night, mainly in mountains and foothills north of Point Conception.

Sunday night, a cold front will move over us from the north, bringing a good chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall is expected to be between a quarter to half an inch, with more possible in the mountains.

Temperatures may warm slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday with upper level ridging, but still stick below normal.