Thursday Evening Forecast Dec 24th

Local Forecast

A very interesting day as we experienced two different weather systems competing to be the weather story. At the lower levels we saw the tail end of yet another Santa Ana wind event. Good news is that all wind and fire advisories/warnings have expired for now. Meanwhile at the upper levels, a quirky low pressure system snuck up from the south and actually produced some measurable rain in parts of Southern And Central California. Usually it's one or the other and very rarely do we see any hint for rain drops when we experience a normally bone dry and warm offshore flow. More showers are in the forecast as at least two weather systems look to break the dry rut we have seen so far during this part of our rainy season.

For Christmas Day, look for partly cloudy skies to drift across the region, we do not see any chance for more sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the 60's to near 70-degrees. For the weekend, expect to start out dry and mild and then look for clouds to thicken up with slight chanes for sprinkles in our northern areas through Saturday. Temperatures will dip again and wind from the north could get a little gusty at times. The next and best chance for rain will come for our northern areas by late Sunday and then spread south in to all areas by early Monday. Our Weather models have been bouncing between very wet and moderate showers. With that said, expect to get wet by Monday and hopefully we will see decent measurable totals once all is said and done by late Monday. Expect skies to clear with more sunshine by the middle of next week.