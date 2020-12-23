Wednesday morning forecast December 23rd

Local Forecast

With cold air advection, inland areas are cooling slightly while coastal areas are warming slightly. Temperatures overall will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Winds are picking up very strongly today with a red flag warning and wind advisory in Ventura County. Sustained winds will be between 20-40 mph and gusts between 45-60 mph. Relative humidity will decrease into the low single digits by Thursday.

Winds will decrease into Thursday, but critical fire weather will continue with the advisories expiring at noon. An upper low to the west will open into a trough over California, possible bringing some light sprinkles to mountain areas overnight.

Light offshore flow will clear skies a bit on Christmas Day. Temperatures, however, will remain cool. Friday night, an upper flow in the Pacific Northwest will move our flow westerly, also bringing a slight chance of overnight drizzle.

An additional upper low will move over the Bay Area on Sunday, making our best chance of rain Sunday night into Monday.