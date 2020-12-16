Wednesday morning forecast December 16th

Local Forecast

It's the warmest day of the work week with temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds are calmer and skies will stay clear most of the day.

A cold front will approach in the evening hours, bringing clouds and rain north of Point Conception overnight and into Thursday morning. The system breaks apart once it reaches Point Conception, but the South Coast and Ventura County may see mostly to partly cloudy skies. Skies may clear completely by Thursday night.

Gusty northeast winds will pick up Friday, especially in Ventura County. Daytime temperatures will warm slightly, but overnight temperatures will be very chilly.

A ridge will warm the west coast over the weekend to about 3 to 6 degrees above average over the weekend. Offshore flow will keep skies clear.

By next week, we are looking at calm winds and cooler weather patterns. Long-range models are showing a possible small warm-up into the Christmas holiday with offshore flow.