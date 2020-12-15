Warm Wednesday, chance of showers Thursday

Local Forecast

Light offshore flow will bring warmer and continued dry conditions to the region through Wednesday, along with locally gusty northeast winds through and below passes and canyons. A weak weather system will move over the region early Thursday with a chance of light rain north of Point Conception. A warming trend for the weekend as high pressure builds across the region with some gusty north winds at times.

Santa Ana winds across Ventura County decreasing into Wednesday morning before turning onshore prior to the arrival of the next weak cold front. Temperatures warmed up a few degrees today and are expected to warm up a few more Wednesday as lingering cold air from the previous upper low exits and ridging develops aloft.

Thursday morning a weakening cold front will pass through the

area, probably dropping some very light rain across northwest San Luis Obispo County with decreasing chances to the south, and basically little to no chance south of Santa Barbara. May have just enough gas left to drop some light precipitation across the northern mountain slopes. Otherwise the front will wash out and kick up some gusty westerly winds behind it Thursday afternoon, especially near the coast. Temperatures will cool down several degrees Thursday with highs mostly in the low to mid 60s at lower elevations.

We`ll transition to northerly flow Thursday night and northeast

Friday morning but likely below advisory levels in most areas except possibly across the Santa Barbara south coast. Temperatures Friday a couple degrees warmer than Thursday but still mostly in the 60s.

The weekend will be dominated by a ridge along the West Coast that will keep skies clear and highs 3-6 degrees above normal. Though overnight lows will be chilly in wind protected locations. Gusty north to northeast winds expected at times, especially southern Santa Barbara County.

Northerly winds expected to decrease early next week with

generally quiet weather through Tuesday.