Tuesday morning forecast December 15th

Local Forecast

We are sitting between a ridge in the northwest and a trough in the Rockies, but will experience warming with the ridge approaching and offshore flow building. Temperatures will be at or above normal in the 60s to low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny overall.

Wednesday is set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures only a tad warmer than Tuesday. Northeast winds and offshore flow will weaken throughout the day.

Overnight Wednesday, a cold front will approach from an upper low over Washington State. It will bring a chance of rain north of Point Conception through Thursday with levels reaching a tenth of an inch. There is little chance of rain south of Point Conception.

Gusty northerly winds are expected Thursday night with those winds shifting north to northeast on Friday. High pressure will build over the weekend, warming temperatures.

Early next week, we are looking cool weather patterns. There is a potential small warm-up into the Christmas holiday.