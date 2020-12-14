Monday morning forecast December 14th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are 5-10 degrees below normal from a fast moving trough. The region is in the upper 50s to 60s. There is a continuing slight chance of rain through the day Monday on north mountain slopes.

King tides are bringing possibilities of coastal flooding and tidal overflow on the Central Coast and Ventura County Coast. A coastal flood advisory and high surf advisory are in place through Tuesday at 9:00 pm. Additionally, a beach hazards statement is in place on the South Coast through Tuesday night.

Fast moving northwest flow is still bringing gusty northwest winds at times in the mountains. The winds will shift northeasterly by Monday night. We are expecting a Santa Ana wind event to start Tuesday in Ventura County, lowering relative humidity.

Tuesday, temperatures will rise to above normal as a ridge moves in from the west. Wednesday is projected to be our warmest day of the week, though the northeast winds and offshore flow will weaken.

Wednesday night into Thursday, there is a chance of rain north of Point Conception as a cold front approaches because of an upper low over Washington State.