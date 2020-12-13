Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 13th

Local Forecast

A cool and blustery day as Pacific storms continue move onshore. Very light amounts of much appreciated rainfall were recorded in Lompoc, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. As this system passes we do have a Wind Advisory in effect for portions of Santa Barbara & Ventura Counties for Monday. Another weak wave of moisture will push through late Sunday and early Monday. Once again, best chances for more light rain will be in our northern areas. Temperatures on Monday will remain mostly below normal for this time of year with highs in the 50's and 60's. Another round of large surf is also expected through about Tuesday. High Surf Advisory is in effect as the northwest swell could generate very large surf, especially along west and northwest facing beaches. We also have a New Moon this week and that means high tides for the next couple of mornings will be well above 6 feet. That coupled with the high surf could cause some minor tidal overflow and coastal flooding.

Looking ahead, more storms will push toward California, but stay fairly our of our reach as high pressure keeps them to our north. Another slight chance will be for late Wednesday or early Thursday. The good news is that at least our state is getting some rain and more importantly Sierra snowfall. Of course, with these types of storms just brushing us from the north, winds from time to time could be rather gusty and will need to be watched closely. Temperatures should remain cool to mild with most areas seeing highs in the 60's and 70's. Next week is the last full week of Fall with Winter coming on the 21st. Hopefully, Mother Nature will continue to push those much appreciated storm systems toward California. Our turn for rain will hopefully come soon!