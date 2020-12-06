Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 6th

Local Forecast

Despite a chilly start, most of us enjoyed another sun splashed day with mild afternoon temperatures. We are expecting mostly clear skies through late Sunday and in to early Monday. Lows will once again dip in to the 30's and 40's and eventually warm in to the 60's and 70's. Wind will be a concern once again as another offshore flow develops. Wind advisories and Warnings are posted widespread and will remain through Tuesday. Of course, with more offshore winds expected, heightened fire danger with posted warnings will stay in effect through at least mid week!

Looking ahead, our dry and windy pattern will continue to hold firm across our region. Storms remain well to our north and only help to reinforce the offshore flow. Both Monday and Tuesday could be extremely windy for mountain areas, especially in Ventura County. This Santa Ana will have all the ingredients to be strong and could even get in to the Santa Barbara South Coast at times. Overall, everyone will get at least breezy and as mentioned above, fire danger will increase for the entire region. Temperatures on Monday will be cool in the am and warm to mild levels by the afternoon. With the expected northeasterly winds or Santa Anas, temperature will warm noticeably for Tuesday. We could see many areas in the upper 70's and even 80's. As the wind ease by Wednesday, temperatures will cool and hopefully help ease the fire threat. Beyond mid week, no big weather changes are seen at this time. Just more beautiful late Fall weather!