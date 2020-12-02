Dry and warm start to December

Local Forecast

Dry and mild conditions with partly cloudy skies will last into the weekend. Highs in the 70s. Lows chilly in the 30s & 40s. Gusty Santa Ana winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning for all of Ventura County tonight through Thursday.

A very dry offshore flow pattern will persist over the region into next week and keep mild days in place with cool overnight lows in wind sheltered areas. Gusty northeasterly winds are expected for the rest of the week, possibly damaging at times in the mountains and foothills Thursday. Lighter offshore winds expected over the weekend, then possibly a return to stronger offshore winds early next week.

Everything all set for a ramp up in winds this evening and overnight across Ventura County. Wind Advisory for Ventura County valleys and mountains until Thursday afternoon. High Wind Warning for Ventura County Mountains as gusts can get up to 70 mph until Thursday afternoon. The strong northerly Santa Ana Winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning until Friday night for the coast and valleys and until Saturday night for the mountains.

Cold temperatures are expected overnight especially in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with temps at the coast in the 40s and in the 20s to 30s inland. Ventura County will stay in the 50s because of the wind.

Offshore flow to continue into the weekend but gradients and upper support will continue to weaken so winds will be weaker and more isolated. Slightly warmer daytime temps, especially inland as cold air shifts east. Expect highs in the 70s through the weekend.