Monday morning forecast November 30th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are above average, mainly in the 70s with Pismo Beach still lingering in the 60s. Overnight temperatures are very chilly, and there are high clouds which should thin out through sunrise.

Gusty north winds will blow over the South Coast Monday. By Tuesday, gusty northeast winds will move over the Ventura County valleys and mountains.

A wind advisory will go into effect Monday at 6:00 pm and expire at 3:00 am Tuesday in the Santa Barbara County mountains and coast, and in the Ventura County mountains. On the coast, sustained winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. In the mountains, sustained winds will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridging aloft and strengthening offshore flow will keep skies clear and keep temperatures at or above average. With a dry air mass, overnight and morning temperatures will continue to be on the chilly side.

A moderate to strong Santa Ana event is projected starting Wednesday. It should taper by Friday, but winds will remain gusty and temperatures warm through the weekend. With low humidity, fire risk is elevated.