Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 29th

Local Forecast

Despite the chilly mornings, we continue to see plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures. However, chilly air is lingering and with very light wind, a few areas could see some frost. No Frost Advisories are in place currently, but we could see still see a few areas reaching the freezing point before sunrise on Monday. Look for the chilly morning to eventually give way to another beautiful day with highs in the 60's and 70's expected. Breezy northerly winds will need to be watched closely for Monday night, especially along the Santa Barbara South Coast.

Looking ahead, our weather pattern is on a definite hold with high pressure in firm control. Storms are lined up and moving in to the West Coast. However, they are way too far north. We should see a few clouds next week, but rain does not appear to be a real threat for at least the next seven day and perhaps beyond that! With this type of weather pattern, wind, bone dry conditions and mild temperatures will continue to be our main weather story. This means Santa Anas for portions of Southern California and heightened fire danger for all of us. We do see some hints in our extended forecast that some rain could reach our region by the middle of next month. But for now, we stay mostly sunny and dry through the end of November and in to the start of December!