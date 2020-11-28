Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 28th

Local Forecast

Despite the chilly mornings, we continue to see plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures. Winds from the north and northeast are weakening rapidly. The Red Flag for the latest Santa Ana wind event will be dropped by late Saturday evening. However, chilly air is lingering and with very light wind, a few areas could see some frost. A Frost Advisory is in place for portions of the Central Coast and portions of Ventura County. Temperatures could drop close to and even below freezing between 2 and 6 am on Sunday. Look for the chilly morning to eventually give way to another beautiful day with highs in the 60's and 70's expected.

Looking ahead, our weather pattern is on a definite hold with high pressure in firm control. Storms are lined up and moving in to the West Coast. However, they are way too far north. We should see a few clouds next week, but rain does not appear to be a real threat for at least the next seven day and perhaps beyond that! We do see some hints in our extended forecast that some rain could reach our region by the middle of next month. But for now, we stay dry and mild through the end of November and in to the start of December!