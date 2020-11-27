Friday morning forecast November 27th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming a bit with offshore flow. The region will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are seeing a light breeze and mostly clear skies.

The Santa Ana winds will peak in Ventura County Friday morning. Gusts could reach up to 65 mph in the mountains, 60 in the valleys, and 45 mph on the coast. There is a wind advisory in effect on the coast and a high wind warning in the mountains and valleys until 3 pm Friday. Humidity will be 5 to 15 percent both Friday and into Saturday. There is a red flag warning in effect through Friday evening on the coast and Saturday evening inland.

Temperatures will continue to warm with offshore flow through the weekend. Weak onshore flow slows warming Monday and Tuesday. Then, offshore flow will return, keeping daytime temperatures at or above normal. Overnight temperatures will stay very chilly with a dry air mass.