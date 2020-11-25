Wednesday morning forecast November 25th

Local Forecast

It's a relatively calm day with temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday, remaining in the 60s. There could be patchy morning fog through Lompoc and into the Santa Ynez Valley. A breeze will pick up in the afternoon hours.

Thanksgiving Day is looking dry and cool. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday with gusty north to northeast winds. In Ventura County, the Santa Anas will pick up as well in the late morning hours.

Offshore flow will warm the region slightly Friday. The Santa Anas will continue in Ventura County, creating low humidity. There will potentially be wind advisories and there is already a fire weather watch in effect Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

Winds will decrease Friday night and the weekend will stay very dry. There is looking to be a dry air mass and weak offshore flow continuing into next week.