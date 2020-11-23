Monday morning forecast November 23rd

Local Forecast

A stronger trough is approaching the region, creating cooler fall conditions. Temperatures are dropping today between 3 to 6 degrees, and will mainly be in the 60s.

Gusty north to northeast winds continue, particularly on the South Coast. A wind advisory is in effect in the south Santa Barbara County mountains and coast until 3:00 am Tuesday.

Offshore flow and a very fast ridge pass through Tuesday with 2 to 4 degrees of warming north of Point Conception. The South Coast will instead see cooling from a lack of northerly flow.

There will be little change Wednesday as the area is between a trough and a ridge. Thanksgiving weekend is looking to be dry, and temperatures may warm with Santa Ana winds expected Friday.