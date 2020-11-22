Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 22nd

Local Forecast

Slightly cooler weather has returned to the region as another storm system brushes the region to our north. We could see some patchy dense fog through the evening and in to early Monday. But, a northerly flow is developing and that means we are keeping an eye on some gusty winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County for north winds and will stay in effect through early Tuesday. Look for temperatures on Monday to be mostly in the 60's and low 70's.

Looking ahead, the storm track continue to stay busy, but firmly locked in the higher latitudes. This means we see a few passing clouds, breezy and even gusty offshore winds and very little chance for showers. Much of next week looks to stay dry and mild with temperatures at or below seasonal norms. There is a slight chance that the storminess we see to our north, could brush our region near Thanksgiving. Most of our forecast models keep the region dry with just some mid and high level clouds from time to time. With the storms maintaining their northerly track, more breezy and even gusty northerly winds will likely remain in the forecast as will our continued dry spell. In fact, we see no real significant threat for rain right through the end of November and in to early December!

