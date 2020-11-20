Mild fall weekend ahead

Local Forecast

Nice mild weekend weather. Gradually increasing sunshine and temperatures as we head towards Sunday. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times. Cooler but dry weather expected for Thanksgiving week.



Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slow warming trend can be expected through the weekend. A little cooler day on Monday as a trough of low pressure moves through. There will be locally gusty north to northeast winds through Sunday, with gusty northwest to north winds expected Sunday night and Monday for most locations. Dry weather with near normal temperatures can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday, then dry but cooler conditions are expected for Thanksgiving Day.

Expect gusty conditions in San Luis Obispo County through the weekend, most other locations will be breezy at best. Northerly gradients should increase Sunday night into Monday morning with the passage of a dry cold front associated with the upper level trough gusty northwest to north winds are expected.

Temperatures are forecast to remain just above seasonal through the weekend, with the warmer of the two days probably on Saturday as the warmest valleys are expected to reach the upper 70s to around 80. It will turn cooler in all areas on Monday, with temperatures several degrees below normal for the coast and adjacent valleys

Thanksgiving is expected to be cooler than normal, with highs in the 60s. Skies look to be fair for the holiday, with dry conditions.