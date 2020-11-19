Thursday morning forecast November 19th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming ever so slightly, with most temperatures remaining in the 60s. Some inland areas may reach 70 degrees. The rain has left the region, but clouds remain in the morning hours. They are expected to clear quickly.

By Friday, temperatures will heat up slightly as a warm air mass approaches, bringing temperatures to normal. A tightening northerly pressure gradient will bring gusty winds Friday night into Saturday.

Over the weekend, offshore flow will continue clearing to sunny or mostly sunny skies. A weak trough will keep warming at bay, so that temperatures only increase a couple degrees.

The week ahead is looking quiet so far with some weak troughs and alternating cloud conditions.